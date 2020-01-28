Pokemon Teases Ash’s Next Legendary Pokemon

Let’s be real, many Pokemon fans hadn’t thought Ash Ketchum was much of a pocket monster trainer during seasons past. Having never managed to win a championship until his participation in the Alola League, the latest season of Pokemon’s anime seems to be making up for lost time, not just with a victory lap across the many regions of the world, but by also giving Ash some serious firepower in his roster. In a recent episode, Ketchum caught a Dragonite, one of the more powerful Pokemon currently flying through the skies of this universe, and Twitter Users have apparently found new hints that more creatures will be added to his roster shortly.

With Team Rocket threatening the Dragonite of a secret island fit to bursting with them, Ash and Go attempt to stop their nefarious actions despite their recent power up. When Jesse, James, and Meowth get jettisoned into the sea, Ash is saved, and subsequently captures, a Dragonite for himself. With this Pokemon considered insanely powerful, it goes a long way to showing that Ketchum isn’t playing around this season and more creatures are seemingly on the way to add to his stable.

Twitter User R0h_Martins discovered a certain Pokemon candy that may be hinting at Ash’s future acquisitions as he continues his journey to not only become the greatest trainer in the world, but also bask in his recent victory as a part of the Alola League Tournament:

Earlier in the season, Ash added a Mr. Mime to his current roster, though Go has been making a serious attempt to catch up with him in terms of number of Pokemon as a part of his team. Having added Scorbunny to his roster, the right hand man to Ash has added a staggering amount of pocket monsters to his ranks in subsequent episodes. With the premise of this season having both Ash and Go travelling from region to region, the world is their oyster in terms of pocket monsters to choose from.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.