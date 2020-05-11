Pokemon TCG Admits It Vetoed This Terrifying Piece of Charizard Art

✖

Pokemon is known for its adorable artwork, and the trading card game kept it that way by vetoing a very terrifying art submission of Charizard a couple weeks back. Earlier this year, the second annual Pokemon Card Game Illustration Grand Prix came to a close, and artists got a chance to see whether their artwork made the cut. As it turns out, a former contestant re-entered with a terrifying piece of Charizard this year, but the haunted painting was ultimately vetoed by the board.

As reported by Sora News, the artist gomi kuzu tarou on Twitter shared the art they hoped would win the Grand Prix. The artist, who entered the contest last year with a now-famous take on Pikachu, chose to give Charizard an odd adaptation for this year's event.

You can check out the Pokemon art below... if you dare. You will not be able to see the fiery dragon the same after taking in this piece. Charizard is hardly recognizable in this painting as his eyes are wide open and blank. Much of his coloring is still the same, but his textured nose and neck are all sorts of uncomfortable. And if you look in the background, you will find Charmander lurking in the shadows which is all sorts of appropriate.

Sadly, Charizard did not win this round much like his Pikachu beforehand. Some other fanciful art took home the grand prize in the end, but gomi kuzu tarou left the event with something even more valuable. The artist might not have been paid, but they earned the admiration of Pokemon fans around the world. Their work might not be classically pretty, but its character and unique form have charmed netizens who'd be happy to have this artwork hanging in their homes.

