Pokemon Fan Brings Pokemon Stadium to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen a ton of success over the last couple of weeks as fans have flocked to this adorable island adventure to flex their creative muscles in a way that the franchise had yet to allow in the games thus far. Everyone seems to be enjoying the Nintendo Switch game at the moment, and it's been an especially fruitful time for anime fans as they have found creative ways to show their love for their favorite franchises through custom outfits and furniture designs. But one Pokemon fan really went the extra mile!

@zapsuit has recently gone viral on Twittter with Pokemon and Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans as they shared their custom designed Pokemon Stadium. Complete with giant Poke Ball logo right in the center (that has a light coming from it at night) with a number of seats for fans in attendance, it looks so great that it could be mistaken for a legitimate crossover! Check it out:

my island is now fully equipped with a pokémon stadium❗ it's quintessential berry lmfao pic.twitter.com/EW6gl0AwsI — robo hero berry (@zapsuit) May 5, 2020

Pokemon fans have been creating all sorts of fun customs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons as one other fan went viral for recreating every one of Ash Ketchum's looks over the years. If there's any franchise that would be immediately well received with the announcement of an official crossover, it'd be Pokemon. Perhaps it could be added at a later date with official designs from the Pokemon series? If that never happens, at least creative fans are up to the task!

New Horizons more so than any game in the franchise thus far has really been emphasizing the creative bones in fans' bodies. Anime fans are only a fraction of those who have flourished with its custom designs, and there will most likely be tons of great new designs throughout the lifespan of the title. How do you feel about it so far?

What custom anime creations are you bringing to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What kind of anime designs would you want to see added to the game next? What has been your favorite part of Animal Crossing's new title so far? Ready for Pokemon Journeys' big premiere on Netflix next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.