Pokemon Fan Goes Viral Thanks to Their Pup's Houdoom Cosplay

Halloween might be over, but that is not stopping the anime fandom from dressing up. The community is one of the biggest in cosplay, and the hobby has become a passion for many. In fact, there are entire families that get in on cosplaying now, and one fan is going viral after they turned their precious pup into Halloween.

As you can see below, a video by VidaDeTreinador is making the rounds all thanks to Pokemon. They posted a video recently showcasing a dog in cosplay, and the pet's look is absolutely adorable.

The cute cosplay features a headband that gives this patient pup a set of devilish honors just like Houndoom. The look continues with some velcro-strapped bones that go over the dog's body, and part of their tail has been safely colored to match. The look completes itself with some leg cuffs and honestly? This dog definitely passes for Houndoom with all these accessories on.

Obviously, fans are loving this Pokemon cosplay, and Houndoom was the perfect pick for this pup. After all, the dog already has the creature's coloring, and the dark-type Pokemon is a popular party member with gamers. Houndoom may be terrifying once you get into their game data, but with the right trainer, the so-called Grim Reaper can thrive. You know, so long as the Houndoom doesn't spout is hell fire at anyone.

What do you think of this impressive Pokemon tribute? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.