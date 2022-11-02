Pokemon x Puma Sneaker Collection Announced

Pokemon is one of those franchises that gets more influential by the minute. Over the last few decades, the IP has grown bigger than anyone could have imagined, and it is still thriving. From its video games to its TV series and films, Pokemon brings in bank whether it has merchandise out or not. But soon, Puma will help Pokemon cash in on the holiday as the brands are collaborating on a shoe line.

The news hit social media ahead of Pokemon's next big release since Gen 9 is on the horizon. Puma is preparing a shoe line with Pokemon that shows off its first generation of monsters. So if you are looking to flaunt your fandom, these shoes better be on your holiday wishlist.

New shoes are coming from Pokémon and @PUMA! Featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, their will be both adult and children's sizes. Coming this month, possibly on November 12. More images below👇 pic.twitter.com/Zgb9GFdJch — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) November 1, 2022

What Is the Puma Collection?

As you can see above, the Puma x Pokemon collection gives its Pikachu shoes two styles: the RS-X and Rider FV. As for the other starters, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander have other silhouettes to decorate. The Kanto stars will use the Rider FV profile as well as the Slipstream Lo and Suede variants.

Currently, all of these shoes are slated to go live on November 12th in-store and online. The shoes will be sized for men and women with child sizes available as well. At this time, no price points have been shared, but fans can expect these Pokemon sneakers to run between $80 – $120 USD as always.

HT – Sneaker News