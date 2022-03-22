Pokemon Has Released Some Scary Cute Gengar Jewelry

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has raised some of its fans since birth. Over the decades, the IP has secured a legion of fans who will go the distance for its monsters, and plenty have made Pokemon a part of life. So if you happen to be someone who celebrates the series with your lover, well – a new line of wedding jewelry is here to satisfy your engagement needs.

Yes, that is right. Gengar is ready to step into the wedding game, and Pokemon has U-Treasure to thank. After all, the jeweler is releasing a collection of licensed wedding jewelry inspired by Gengar, so you may want to nab a ring for the Ghost-type trainer in your life.

The Pokemon Company and U-Treasure rolled out this new collection in Japan this month, and fans are already cooing over the cute line. It includes an engagement ring as you’d expect that comes in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. A cheaper platinum version is also available and comes with an array of gemstone choices. As you can see above, the Pokemon ring has a solitaire gem encased next to Gengar who is just sitting on the band. And for nearly $1,000 USD, you can make this ring your own.

There are also wedding bands included in this line if you’d rather go in that direction. The thin ring comes in a variety of metals and includes either a diamond or purple amethyst. The top of the Pokemon band shows Gengar seemingly materializing out of nowhere, and this band is definitely more affordable for couples. Each ring goes for $728 USD but an upcoming silver-plated version will cost under $200.

What do you think of this wild new Pokemon piece? Would you care to pop the question with Gengar on your side? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.