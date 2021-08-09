✖

Pokemon has well over a thousand episodes to its name, and there is even more to come. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are going through lots of new adventures as of late. The whole point of Pokemon Journeys was to give the trainer new challenges to overcome, and it seems a brand-new synopsis may be teasing a comeback for Porygon.

If you did not know, Porygon has a complicated history with the Pokemon anime. Despite his status as an original Pokemon, the monster has been very absent from the TV anime, and that is on purpose. After all, Porygon was the focus of a rather controversial episode that has become infamous.

As you might have heard, episode 38 of Pokemon's original anime was all about Porygon. The episode followed a doctor who created Porygon out of tech, and Ash went on an adventure with the construct. However, the episode's flashing lights prompted over 600 kids in Japan to visit hospitals over seizure-like symptoms. The episode was banned immediately from ever airing, and even to this day, Porygon and its evolutions have never been seen in the anime.

But that could be ending before long! A new synopsis has gone live for Pokemon Journeys' ahead of episode 78. It was there fans read about "The Sakuragai Laboratories Become a Target", and you can check out the description below:

"The Pokemon data Ash and Goh have gathered as research fellows so far has disappeared from the laboratory computer! Goh tries searching for the culprit via the evidence that someone accessed the computer's main data. And that night, Drizzile spots a suspicious object floating around the lamb while outside practicing its Water Gun."

As you can see, this little blurb confirms Ash is about to visit the laboratory when its computer beings acting out. Goh tries to discover what's going on with the machine, and things get weird when his Pokemon finds a strange object hovering around the computer. Of course, a simple electrical attack could be upsetting the computer, but fans aren't willing to rule out a Porygon cameo. And if that does come to pass, well - this episode will become a piece of Pokemon history.

