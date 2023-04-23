Pokemon Horizons Releases First Ending: Watch

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now airing its first few episodes in Japan as fans are now witnessing the first major new Pokemon anime series without Ash Ketchum as the lead character, and the anime has released its first ending theme together with its newest episode! Pokemon is now working through a whole new story as fans have been introduced to a new main character named Liko, who is starting her Pokemon adventure from the very beginning. Together with this new main character comes a whole new world, wholly new characters involved, and a whole new kind of story to explore.

With this whole new era for the Pokemon anime comes a new set of opening and ending theme sequences as well. Pokemon Horizons has already released the new opening theme sequence with the first episode that premiered last week, but the third episode now airing in Japan officially released its new ending theme. Featuring the voices behind its new leads Liko, Roy, Friede and Captain Pikachu, it's a fun rap that introduces tons of new Pokemon to fans jumping into the anime for the first time. Check it out below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons

Pokemon Horizons is now airing its new episodes in Japan, and have yet to reveal just how long this new series will be running for. An international release date has yet to be revealed for the new Pokemon anime yet either, but there is one being planned as The Pokemon Company has teased that Pokemon Horizons will be airing internationally at a later date. As for what to expect from the new story seen in this new Pokemon anime, The Pokemon Company teases the international synopsis of Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

"In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

How do you like the first ending theme for Pokemon Horizons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!