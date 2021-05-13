Pokemon Launches Several Special Hotel Rooms in Japan

✖

For more than a year, travel has been difficult globally in light of the pandemic. COVID-19 stopped plans full stop to see family and friends once it hit the global stage. As new vaccination efforts ramp up, it seems tourism is eager to get back into the swing of things, and Pokemon is pitching in with a special hotel adventure.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Pokemon Japan hit up fans with a special video. It seems the company is going all out with a special promotion for families this summer. A unique Pokemon hotel experience is going live in three cities, and the place looks like the stuff of dreams for Ash Ketchum.

As you can see above, the short video shows a family with two small kids enter the Pokemon room. It turns out the apartment hotel chain MIMARU is bringing these hotel experiences to Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. It seems the rooms are open now, so if you happen to be local, it is certainly worth looking at for a simple staycation.

The video showcases the Pokemon-centric room and all of its cute knickknacks. The walls are covered in Poke Balls as well as special Pokemon like Rattata, Jolteon, Moltres, and more. There is a giant Poke Ball bed to sleep on, and the room even comes with a Snorlax bean bag. Clearly, this room was meant for the biggest Pokemon fans, and we'd love to spend a night here one day.

Of course, international tourists will have to wait some time to check on this hotel. Japan is still grappling with COVID-19 as a new wave of infections has hit metropolitan areas. The country is in another lockdown with Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo having implemented stricter safety rules. This will certainly make it harder to check out this hotel, but MIMARU will have this Pokemon experience waiting for you once the pandemic is under control.

What do you think of this Pokemon hotel campaign? What kind of Pokemon-themed room would you care to check out?