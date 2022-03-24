Pokemon Sets Up Greninja’s Return with New Promo

Pokemon fans know Ash has quite a few monsters under his command, but his partners aren’t all made equally. Guys like Pikachu get all the glory, and Ash has given several other catches the spotlight over the years. One of them is Greninja as you might know, and a new episode title for Pokemon Journeys is previewing the partner’s return.

The update comes on the heels of Pokemon Journeys‘ newest episode titles. It was there fans learned episode 108 is slated to drop on April 29th, and it will reunite Ash with Greninja, but they won’t be alone. The pair will be joined by Lucario for a special training session.

According to the Pokemon report, episode 108 is titled “Lucario and Greninja! The Wave of Destiny!” so it does a good job at setting things up. After all, the opening for Pokemon Journeys this cour did highlight Greninja a while back. We all knew it was just a matter of time before the Pokemon showed up, and fans were right.

Of course, Greninja’s return is a big deal as the evolution is a favorite with Ash. Not only is the Kalos starter insanely powerful, but he formed a very close bond with Ash during their travels. After Frogadier evolved into Greninja, the final form was able to power up using Ash’s own strength thanks to Bond Phenomenon. So as you can imagine, the pair were close.

Since leaving Kalos, Ash has been without Greninja, but the pair will come together before long. The trainer has spent time recently training up Lucario, and the Pokemon seems to share a bond with Ash similar to the one Greninja forged. So if there is anyone out there who can help Ash train Lucario, it would be everyone’s favorite ninja frog.

