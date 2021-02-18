Pokemon Promo Gives Scyther a Metal New Look

✖

Pokemon Journeys is pushing forward with a new slate of episodes, and they are dedicated to all things Galar. Not long ago, fans checked out an adventure with Chloe as the girl came into a mystical forest. Now, the show is preparing for a very different Galar excursion, and it focuses on a special sort of Scyther.

Recently, Pokemon Journeys put out a new still, and it was there fans peeked what's coming. If you did not know, the episode plans to follow Ash to yet another region as he looks to evolve Farfetch'd at last. The task has proven difficult thanks to the bird's Galar origins, but he will get there before much longer. And when he does, Farfetch'd will evolve with a seriously sick Scyther at his side.

Couple of new teaser images from this week's episode.. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/ss1gGQydJF — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) February 18, 2021

As you can tell, Scyther and Farfetch'd are paired up in this episode, and they are dressed to the nines. Both of the Pokemon are teamed up with Ash for this battle, but they aren't fighting like usual. No, this time sees the pair wearing knightly armor, and the fans are in love with the look.

After all, it isn't every day you see Scyther wearing custom armor, but that is what happens when you partner with Ash. The slick outfit has fans begging for a figure of this Scyther, and it has sparked a conversation about whether this armor should become commonplace in future generations.

A good few fans expected armored Pokemon to become a thing with the release of generation eight. Galar's real-world setting lent itself to knightly heroes and historical throwbacks. That opportunity combined with the popularity of Armored Mewtwo made this skin seem obvious. But alas, the eighth generation did not bring it to life. Now, it seems the anime is trying to adopt the wish in its own way, and netizens will take what they can get!

What do you think about this Pokemon Journeys teaser? Are you hyped to see Scyther show up?