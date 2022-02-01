Pokemon Journeys Hypes Next Alolan Comeback in New Promo

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for its next major Alola character return with the preview for the next episode of the series! The newest iteration of the series has been one of the most entertaining yet as it had expanded outside of the Galar region from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games to allow Ash Ketchum (and his newest companion Goh) to explore every past region introduced to the anime thus far. That means there have been all sorts of opportunities to bring back some familiar fan favorites in the past such as the old crew from Alola and the Sun and Moon anime.

After fully bringing back the Alolan group of friends in that episode, now the series is getting ready to bring back Sophocles once more as he enlists Ash and Goh’s help for a new space faring project in the Hoenn region. But it’s going to be a lot easier said than done as Ash and Goh will have to deal with an unruly Ampharos during this next adventure. It’s yet to be seen how much of Hoenn we’ll get with this return, but you can check out the preview for Episode 96 of the anime series below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/d-AakcsVJUY

Episode 96 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Reach Space! Ampharos’ Light!” and it’s described as such, “[Sophocles] has sent for [Ash and Goh] to come to the [Mossdeep Space Center] in the Hoenn region. He tells them that he and [Ampharos] are participating in the return project for the asteroid probe ‘Fiarrow 2,’ where the probe will be making its return using [Ampharos]’s light as a guide. However, [Ampharos] fails to turn its light on, and the shock makes it lose all confidence in itself. Can [Sophocles and Ampharos] make the project succeed without any complications?!”

This is far from the only major character making their appearance in the next slate of episodes for the series, and it’s going to be far from the last as Ash continues to rise up the ranks of the World Coronation Series with each new episodes. He’s currently in the Ultra Class with the episodes now airing in Japan, and each battle gets him one step closer to taking on the top trainers of the world in the Master Class.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Sophocles making his return in the next episode? Who are you hoping to see come back to Pokemon Journeys next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!