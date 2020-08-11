Did Pokemon Journeys Just Introduce Goh's Own Pikachu?

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has introduced to a new hero who is not out to be a Pokemon Master, but instead is trying to quite literally catch 'em all. This means that new hero Goh will most likely get his own Pikachu someday, and now a new promo for upcoming episodes of the anime teases that Goh will be getting his own Pikachu fairly soon. As Goh has been catching a ton of Pokemon with each new episode of the series, his collection will eventually lead to Pikachu's evolutionary line as well regardless of whether or not there's already a Pikachu at the center of the series already.

As spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter, a few images from upcoming episodes of the series tease that there will be two Pikachu in the anime soon. But when can fans expect to see this new Pikachu enter the fray, and another question on top of it, will it be a permanent part of the cast? You can judge for yourself with a few of the images seen in the preview below that tease not only a few Legendaries, but the Pikachu in question:

Got some little snippets from upcoming episodes at the end of the preview. Zapdos, Rayquaza, Go's Pikachu capture and a first Alolan episode possibly.#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/zTCfFH4xas — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) August 9, 2020

As for when this episode might take place, early reports for Episode 35 of the series claim that it is titled "I Got Pikachu," and will involve Gou heading to a place full of Pikachu after being a little jealous of Ash's relationship with his own. If Gou indeed is catching a Pikachu, it will most likely happen here. It's certainly a surprising move that further emphasizes the different kind of rivalry he and Ash share this season, and Goh has started to see Ash pull away and be successful in areas that he isn't. But that most likely will be Goh's character journey as he takes his steps toward catching every Pokemon ever.

Do you think Goh will be getting his own Pikachu? Would that make for too many Pikachus in Pokemon Journeys: The Series or would it be a welcome inclusion? Which Pokemon do you want to see join Goh's team next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

