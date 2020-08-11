Pokemon Journeys Teases Legendary Bird Trio Return

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has made a point of paying tribute to the older generations and seasons, and now the newest opening for the series went one step further by teasing the return of Kanto's original Legendary Bird trio to the anime. The newest episode of the anime debuted a brand new opening theme sequence that continues the first opening's tease of what is potentially on the way for future episodes. Not only does this new opening tease the debut of new characters from the Galar region, but it also teases some major returning fan favorites.

But one of the coolest things the new opening sequence does is have Ash and Goh go through the entire library of mascot Legendary Pokemon from throughout the generations. This of course includes the Kanto Region of Pokemon Red and Blue, with a quick shot of Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno seen before the other Legendaries of the follow up games released after. That's not all we get, however.

What makes it an even more intriguing tease is that shortly thereafter we see Goh holding a Poke Ball into the sky with Zapdos seemingly emerging from it. Then we can briefly see Articuno and Moltres flying alongside of it. This could be a scene inserted into the new opening just because it makes for a fun visual, thus having no canonical ties with the series (like one of the other Legendary teases), but seeing that direct tie to Goh makes it all the more questionable.

Goh has the goal of catching every Pokemon ever, and he has really only failed a couple of times (with Ash picking up the slack), so his goal could eventually lead him toward Zapdos. Perhaps this will also lead him toward the other two birds later down the line? Maybe Ash will be able to catch one of the birds too? With their return to the anime franchise, it could mean that Ash and Goh are set for far higher sights this season than ever expected!

Maybe it's to send off Ash Ketchum's character for good? What do you think? Do you think the legendary bird trio is truly coming to Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Will Goh catch a Zapdos? Will he eventually catch all three? What chance does Ash have of catching them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

