New Episodes of Pokemon Journeys are Now Streaming on Netflix

The wait is over as new episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series are now streaming on Netflix! Making its debut on the streaming service a few months ago, the newest iteration of the Pokemon anime franchise broke ground when it shifted over to Netflix rather than airing on traditional broadcast television like it has for every other entry in the past. Netflix then released the official English dub of the series, and announced that future episodes would be released at a quarterly rate alongside the original release of the series in Japan. Now the next batch of episodes has arrived at last!

Part 2 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is now streaming on Netflix, and features the English dub release of the series with a cast including Sarah Natochenny, Lisa Ortiz, James C Cathart, Zeno Robinson, Ray Chase and more. This second batch of episodes runs from Episode 13-24 of the series overall and includes some major moments like Ash officially starting his run in the World Coronation Series.

Here's a breakdown of the episode titles for the next twelve episodes in the series:

Episode 13 - The Climb to be the Very Best

Episode 14 - Raid Battle in the Ruins!

Episode 15 - A Snow Day for Searching!

Episode 16 - A Chilling Curse!

Episode 17 - Kicking It from Here to Tomorrow!

Episode 18 - Destination: Coronation

Episode 19 - A Talent for Imitation!

Episode 20 - Dreams Are Made of These!

Episode 21 - Caring for a Mystery!

Episode 22 - Goodbye, Friend!

Episode 23 - Panic in the Park!

Episode 24 - A Little Rocket R & R!

Netflix officially describes Pokemon Journeys: The Series as such, "Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!"

Excited to start a new wave of episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series on Netflix? What are you thinking of the newest series so far? Already waiting on the next batch?