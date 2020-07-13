Pokemon Journeys Confirms Sobble's Official Trainer

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has been teasing the anime debut of the fan favorite Galarian Starter Pokemon, Sobble, to the anime and fans have been wondering who the trainer of this new addition would be. Now that mystery is no longer in question as the newest episode of the series has confirmed which of the two main leads would add Sobble to their party. Episode 28 of the series picks up right after a cliffhanger that saw Sobble approaching Ash Ketchum and Goh while keeping itself invisible from them.

This continues into the newest episode of the series as the invisible Sobble catches Ash and Goh by surprise when it begins stealing their food little by little. When its caught and reveals itself to them, it cries so much that they begin to cry and it uses this short window to escape into a nearby fountain. It's here that the catch in question goes down.

Ash and Goh stare at the fountain and wonder whether or not Sobble is still in there. Upset at the fact he wasn't able to catch it, but deciding to try anyway, Goh throws a Poke Ball into the fountain. Surprisingly, it makes contact with Sobble and Goh officially catches the Water type Starter! Check out the clip of the catch below as shared by @AnipokeCentral on Twitter:

I honestly really enjoyed how Goh catches Sobble! It’s nice to see a change of pace from the typical capture! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/eFscBwq7dG — Anipoke Central 🥇 (@AnipokeCentral) July 12, 2020

Goh and Sobble actually have their first battle later in the episode as we see a bit of how the two of them will be getting along for the rest of the season. But now it seems like Goh will be taking Ash's usual place of getting all the Starters from the newest region, and Grookey's appearance will eventually come down the pipeline too. Will Goh catch that newbie too? What do you think?

How do you feel about Goh being Sobble's trainer in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Were you expecting Ash Ketchum to be the one with Sobble on his team instead? Do you think Goh will round out his team of Galarian Starters with Grookey in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.