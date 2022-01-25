Pokemon Legends: Arceus Anime Reveals One Cleverly Sneaky Cameo

Pokemon is on a high this week, and fans are all vibing in advance of its big release this week. In just a few days, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be going live, and the anime is celebrating in its own way. After all, the game has gotten its own miniseries, and its first two episodes feature a cameo no one saw coming.

For those who don’t know, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has its own anime rolling out, and the limited series has put out its first episodes in Japan. The exclusive series launched on Amazon Prime overseas, and fans were quick to dissect it online. So of course, it didn’t take too long for fans to discover a certain Magikarp salesman in the background.

According to Masaaki Iwane, one of the key animators who worked on "Pocket Monsters: The Arceus Who is Known as a God," the Koiking salesman here wasn't just an Easter egg he threw in the background on a whim; the character was already there in the storyboards originally. https://t.co/4CHQsBh0PC pic.twitter.com/CgfhrifDJG — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) January 21, 2022

As you can see above, one shot of Ash and Goh in the special shows them walking through a street market. If you look really closely, you will see a familiar face at one stall. The Magikarp salesman is hard to miss, and he is dressed in his usual white uniform.

Now, if you are not familiar with this NPC, it is time you checked out the original Pokemon games. Pokemon Red and Blue introduced the character years ago on Route 4. The salesman would try to pawn you a Magikarp for 500 coins, and the character kept up his cameos. Not only was he mentioned in Pokemon Gold and Silver but appeared in Black and White. This also means the salesman showed up in all the franchise’s respective remakes, so he has been around the block.

Now, the salesman is stepping into Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so we can only hope he made some sales in this special. And if not, well – there are other regions out there to peddle through!

What do you think about this blink-and-miss cameo? How hyped are you to play Pokemon Legends: Arceus once it launches?