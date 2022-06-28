Pokemon Announces Ash Ketchum's Video Game Comeback

Believe it or not, Ash Ketchum is ready to do something he's never done before. Pokemon has put the character through tons since their anime debut, but despite a few brief nods, the Pokemon video games have never cared to pay Ash any attention. However, that has all changed thanks to Pokemon Masters EX, and anime fans are living for the surprising shift.

For those needing some context, we've got your back. Earlier this week, code from Pokemon Masters EX hit social media ahead of a big update, and it was there anime fans did a double take. After all, the data teased Ash's arrival to the mobile game, and that update has proven correct (via Serebii).

I’ll say it loud and clear once again.



For the first time in all these 25 years, Ash Ketchum/Satoshi appears in the game not as an easter egg, hint, letter, OT or JPG in an arcade machine, but as an OFFICIAL LEGIT REAL 3D _GAME_ MODEL! 📣💥#anipoke #アニポケ #PMEXSpoiler pic.twitter.com/iIpizvgmCY — ✨💙 Annet 💛✨ (@Akilvers) June 28, 2022

While this is not the first time Ash Ketchum has appeared in a video game, this is his first dedicated entry to a video game. The anime protagonist made their video game debut years ago in Pokemon Puzzle League, but Ash was never given his own game model. In fact, the title used JPGs from the Pokemon anime, but Ash's new entry is totally different.

READ MORE: Pokemon Go Announces Disappointing July Community Day Details | Pokemon Releases Final Hisuian Snow Episode: Watch | Pokemon Journeys Readies for Next Masters Tournament Battle With New Synopsis

After all, Pokemon Masters EX has its own 3D game model for Ash and his team of Pokemon. The character will be available as sync pair to player, and it seems Ash made his way into the video game thanks to some multiverse shenanigans. Clearly, the character's addition is meant to hype Pokemon Journeys as Ash has kickstarted its final arc. So if you want to support Ash's first full-fledged game debut, you can check out Pokemon Masters EX right now!

Are you excited to see Ash make his way into Pokemon's video game pantheon? Are you surprised by his addition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.