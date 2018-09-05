‘Pokemon’ Reimagines Its Epic Mew v Mewtwo Clash In New Figure

You can now keep the action of Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back right on your desk at all times with the latest Mew and Mewtwo figurine.

The two powerhouse psychic Pokemon have been rendered in a swirl of combat in the new release. The figure is called the G.E.M. EX Series Pocket Monster Mew and Mewtwo, according to a report by Sora News. It comes from the figure maker Megahouse, which itself is a part of Bandai.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new addition to the Pokémon G.E.M. series – the G.E.M. EX Series: Pokémon! The very first figure to join the new series represents natural Pokémon versus artificial Pokémon – a figure of Mew versus Mewtwo! //t.co/nwLsc9COG4 pic.twitter.com/a54uWJfnM4 — Megahouse (@Megahousejp) August 30, 2018



The figure is about 7.5 inches tall. It stands on a plain, dark base, while the two colorful Pokemon swirl and class above it. They are suspended on a wave of psychic energy, turning from purple to pink as it goes from Mewtwo to mew. Yellow lightning crackles around Mew, while puffs of dust whip around Mewtwo’s tail.

The originally villainous Mewtwo wears a characteristic scowl in the figurine form. It holds a large ball of dark psychic energy, poised to throw. By contrast, Mew looks up at it with a light-hearted expression, making no move to attack. However, anyone who has seen the movie can feel pretty confident that the smaller Pokemon is safe from harm.

The new figure does not come cheap, running a staggering 10,422 yen, or $94 for the collectible toy. Pre-orders are still available on the Bandai premium website, though they are restricted to just three per customer. The figure is expected to begin shipping in November.

The focus on early Pokemon movies is a smart tactic for Bandai. The generation that grew up on films like Pokemon: The First Movie is at the prime age for disposable income, and high quality figures like this are sure to catch their eye.

Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back came out in 1998 in Japan, and 1999 in the U.S. It directly follows the anime series’ plot, where Mewtwo had been seen in the Viridian City gym. Giovanni, the leader of Team Rocket, had put a mind control device on the Pokemon, allowing him to have a tenuous grip on its actions.

The movie did not stop there, however, delving deeper into Mewtwo’s history while introducing Mew for the first time. It explained that Mewtwo was a biologically engineered experiment trying to recreate the legendary Mew. Mew itself, in turn, became the 151st Pokemon.

These days, there are no less than 19 Pokemon films, with two more taking place in alternate continuities. The franchise will really make history next spring, however, with the release of a live-action film called Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu. The movie is currently scheduled for release on May 10, 2019.