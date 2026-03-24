3 Years Ago Today, Pokemon Fans Said Goodbye to Ash for the Final Time

Three years ago today, Pokémon fans unfortunately had to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 26 years of anime adventures with his final episode. Pokémon is now in the climax of its latest adventures following a new central duo of characters as they enter their final battle in Pokemon Horizons: The Series, but this was a major surprise when it was first announced to be in the works. After nearly 30 years of episodes, fans were shocked to see that the anime would be moving on from Ash Ketchum and his journey of becoming a Pokémon Master.

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Pokémon Aim to Be a Pokémon Master was a special final season of episodes for Ash Ketchum following his World Championship victory at the end of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. With Ash winning his first League tournament during the Alolan era of the anime, this final anime was a special goodbye season sending the trainer on his final adventures with the anime. Its final episode, airing on March 24th in Japan, then said goodbye to Ash for the last time.

Pokémon’s Anime Said Goodbye to Ash 3 Years Ago Today

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The final episode of Pokémon Aim to Be a Pokémon Master aired on March 24, 2023 in Japan (and then officially released its English dub version internationally later that Fall), and with it saw Ash returning to Pallet Town after years of adventures through many different Pokémon franchise regions. Reuniting with his very first rival Gary, Ash reflects on the fact that he has become the Pokémon World Coronation Series Champion after defeating some of the toughest trainers, past rivals, and even League Champions he had come across through his very long journey.

The final Pokémon series saw Ash fighting through the ranks of a worldwide tournament, and wasn’t just limited to a single region. Through this new kind of challenge, Ash not only took on new Gym Leaders, but also some from his past who were also in the tournament. It was a blast from the past with plenty of shout outs and Easter Eggs through his many adventures. But when it all came to an end, Ash’s journey didn’t really feel complete to Ash himself. Because while winning the championship was a big deal, it wasn’t what made him a Pokémon Master.

Thus with all of this now behind him, Ash reflects on what being a Pokémon Master actually means to him. It’s not winning championships, but meeting all sorts of new Pokémon and becoming their friends. With this new goal in mind, fans said goodbye to Ash after all these years as the Pokémon anime decided to move on and focus on new characters and stories moving forward. It was a goodbye to an entire generation of fans who grew up with Ash in the Pokémon anime, and was the Pokémon franchise’s way of kicking off its new generation following the 25th anniversary.

Will Ash Ever Return to the Pokémon Anime?

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

It’s been three years since Ash was seen in the Pokémon anime, so it’s not impossible to believe that he could return to the franchise someday. While the anime officially ended his story, it’s still not technically the “end” for Ash either. He will keep adventuring throughout the Pokémon world, and that means there will always be an opportunity for the franchise to revisit him in some form. He wouldn’t even have to be the main character in a future appearance either.

With the Pokémon anime gearing up for the final battle of its current anime series, it’s yet to be revealed what kind of future plans are in place. It’s possible that its new lead characters will continue on with new stories much like Ash did for decades, but it’s also just as possible that the franchise will be introducing new characters for whatever’s next. But Ash is always a possibility for a future appearance as a character that these new faces run into over the course of their journeys.

We also haven’t gotten a new Pokémon film in quite some time either, so it’s also entirely possible that Ash could return as part of some epic new movie adventure in the future too. Ash is as iconic as the Pokémon anime franchise, so it’s been hard to see a version of the anime without him. It’s been proven that it’s possible to succeed without Ash at the center of it, but there’s admittedly something still missing. The Pokémon anime just isn’t at the level it used to be, but Ash’s return would be a fun way to get those eyes back.

We’ll just have to see what the future holds next. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!