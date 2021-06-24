Pikachu Flys High with Pokemon's Newest Plane

✖

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises the world has ever seen, and it has taken over untold demographics since its debut. Whether on land or in water, Pokemon has put forward tons of publicity stunts to market its ultra lucrative brand, but the company really excels in the sky. After all, The Pokemon Company is a fan of re-skinning jets, and a new Pokemon plane has gone live in Japan.

The new aircraft went live to fans this week overseas in case you want to fly. Sora News 24 reports that this plane is helmed under All Nippon Airways, and it is covered in Pikachu decals. In fact, there are ten monsters littering the plane's hull, and each of them is adorable.

(Photo: All Nippon Airways)

According to the reports, this plane is known as the Fly in the Sky Pikachu Project. Currently, the jet is being used by the aviation company's budget branch Skymark Airlines. And for now, it seems this adorable plane is only traveling within Japan.

This plane is obviously adorable, and you can see why Pokemon fanatics want to grab a ride ASAP. But if you cannot grab a ticket due to the pandemic, don't fret too much! This is not the first time Pokemon has done up a jet, and it will surely not be the last.

The very first Pokemon plane was done up years ago by All Nippon Airways, and it featured monsters like Togepi, Mewtwo, Clefairy, Psyduck, Jigglypuff, and more. A second joined the company later on with Exeggutor on board before a 2011 jet took to the skies with Pokemon like Victini, Scraggy, Snivy, and more. This new plane is the first one to be entirely dedicated to Pikachu, so Ash Ketchum must be beaming with pride.

If you can nab a flight on this Pokemon plane, well - please send me photos. The jet's interior is pretty standard but does come with seat drapes featuring Pikachu. The craft is also loaded with Pikachu cutlery, candy, drinks, luggage tags, and more. And once travel resumes to pre-COVID levels, the plane will be open to all wanting to travel from Okinawa. After all, All Nippon Airways says it will keep this craft in commission for five years, so you can start planning your big vacation now!

Would you love to take a flight on this perfect plane? Or would you rather fly with an actual Pokemon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.