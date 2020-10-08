Pokemon Meets Power Rangers with This Zord Crossover

✖

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are always looking for fun ways to combine their favorite monsters. There are over 800 pocket monsters populating the franchise, and fans have made thousands with their special combinations. Now, one artist has decided to give the Regi line a unique spin, and the form suits any Power Rangers fans out there.

The artwork comes from valoo_art, and their Power Rangers crossover has resurfaced with fans in a big way. You can check out their combination below as they mashed together all of the Regi monsters. After all, the Legendary Pokemon have an ugly reputation, and this crossover definitely rewrites that history.

After all, the Regi beasts are shown in combination to make a whole new beast. The Legendary Titans are pulled into one monolithic monster that resembles a Megazord. Registeel, Regirock, Regieleki, and Regice. Each of the parts is brought together as if they were Zord pieces, and they form a sweet dragon's head up top.

Of course, you might mistake the dragon's face for Charizard, but that is not the case. The skull belongs to Regidrago who brings together the last of the titans. The beast will debut shortly in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The monster's arms make up the skull, so you can see why this Pokemon Megazord works so well.

As you can imagine, fans are loving this makeover, and it does give the Regi family a curious dynamic. The monsters have long been lambasted for their dull designs, but this Megazord overhaul changes all of that. So here's to hoping Pokemon makes the cut one day.

What do you think of this Pokemon crossover? Does the Zord combination work? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.