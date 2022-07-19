Pokemon Journeys Promo Hypes Ash's Masters Tournament Debut

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Ash Ketchum's first major battle in the Masters Tournament, and the promo for the next episode of the series airing in Japan is hyping Ash's debut in the big tournament! Ash had been working his way up through the World Coronation Series through the anime so far until he reached the final tournament and realized he was going to be up against some of the other regional champions across the Pokemon world. This had fans excited for the potential champions he would face off against, and soon fans will finally get to see how it all shakes out as Ash's battle is up next.

The latest slate of Pokemon Journeys episodes airing overseas have been working through the quarterfinals battles of the Masters Tournament. The first three battles have been settled, and now it's Ash's turn as he's up against the third ranked trainer, and Hoenn Champion, Steven Stone. This will be the first proper battle between the two champions in the anime overall, and the promo for the next episode of the series has shared the first look at just how Ash will be taking on Steven in this highly anticipated match. Check it out below:

Episode 118 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Ash Heads Into Battle! Vs. Steven!" and the synopsis for the episode describes it as such, "The fourth match of the first round of the Masters Tournament finally sees the start of [Ash's] battles. His opponent is [Hoenn] champion [Steven], whose powerful Pokemon drive [Ash] against the wall...[Ash] doesn't just want to win for himself, but also for the sake of the friends and Pokemon that support him! Can he defeat the roadblock that is [Steven] and pass his first match?"

Not only does Ash need to somehow defeat Steven in order to even advance in the Masters Tournament, the semifinals would then place him against the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia. These would be two highly anticipated champions back to back should Ash actually get a victory here, so there's a bright future should he somehow defeat Steven. But that's a lot easier said than done, so what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Ash's battle against Steven? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!