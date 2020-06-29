Watch Pokemon the Series: XY for Free Starting July 3

✖

After more than 1,000 episodes, the Pokemon anime has become a true entertainment giant. Thee show has been around for decades and amassed fans from all over the globe. Of course, there are all kinds of debates over which season is the best, but some of them are nominated more than others. And thanks to Pokemon TV, you will soon be able to check out one such series for free!

Earlier today, a report from The Pokemon Company went live confirming a new addition to the app. Pokemon TV will add all of the episodes of Pokemon the Series: XY to its service. This means fans can catch up on the beloved anime if they have not seen it before.

And if they have? Well, this would be a great time for fans to rewatch the anime. After all, the season is called one of the best for a reason!

Join Ash and Pikachu as they enter the Kalos region! After arriving, our heroes make new friends, meet new Pokemon, and encounter challenges along the way. What adventures await them in Kalos? #PokemonTheSeries: XY is coming to #PokemonTV this Friday! pic.twitter.com/bbxaP5gW2N — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 29, 2020

The anime will go live on Pokemon TV starting this Friday. Pokemon the Series: XY will mark the newest anime to pop up on the app, but it is far from the only on streaming. After all, Netflix snagged the rights to stream the most recent Pokemon anime. Earlier this month, Pokemon Journeys put out its first batch of dubbed episodes, and the ambitious series has only impressed fans so far.

If you want to know more about Pokemon the Series: XY, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Ash and Pikachu's continuing adventures have led them to the Kalos region in Pokemon the Series: XY, coming soon to Pokemon TV. After they arrive, the pair make some new friends—a genius inventor named Clemont, his little sister Bonnie, and Serena, a Trainer on her first journey. Ash immediately tries to challenge the Gym in Lumiose City, but he doesn't get very far before a robot throws him out! In between Gym battles, Ash and friends will be exploring this unique region, meeting all kinds of Pokemon that Ash has never seen before. The friends will also look into a fascinating new Pokemon mystery!"

