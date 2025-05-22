Netflix Is Getting One of Pokemon’s Most Popular Anime Series Very Soon

There are tons of Pokemon anime offerings currently streaming with Netflix, but one of the most popular ones yet is finally gearing up to make its debut with the streamer later this Summer. Netflix has officially revealed their streaming options coming for the month of June, and with it has also confirmed that three major Pokemon anime series are coming at the start of the month. These include one of the biggest series in the show’s run, with one of Ash’s companions being one of the most beloved in the anime overall. Now fans will be able to check out Pokemon XY all over again.

Netflix has revealed that Pokemon The Series: XY, Pokemon The Series: XY XY: Kalos Quest, and Pokemon The Series: XY: XYZ will be streaming with the service beginning on June 1st. This anime series is inspired by the Pokemon X and Y video games released around that time as Ash Ketchum travels around the Kalos region for the first time, and it ended up being one of the most beloved iterations of the anime in the franchise’s history not only for Ash’s team at the time but his connection with companion Serena too. Now fans can check it out all over again or for the first time.

What Is Pokemon XY?

Pokemon The Series: XY followed Ash through the Kalos region, and was part of a major wave of revival love for the franchise. The Pokemon X and Y games were the first in the series to offer a fully 3D adventure, and the new region offered whole new takes on many of the classic favorites thanks to the introduction of Mega Evolution. With both this new power being on the table, and tons of great new Pokemon to find, Ash really took the center stage as many fans were brought back into the anime fold thanks to the success of the series.

One thing that also really grabbed fans was Serena, who Ash had traveled alongside during this part of his journey. She went on to have her own fully investing run through the Pokemon Contest circuit, but fans even seemed to sense a romantic through line developing for the two of them as well. It’s something that had been missing from the Pokemon anime to that point, and Serena thus became one of the most memorable companions in the franchise as a result. Then when she eventually returned to the franchise, it was suitably a big deal for many. But this series offers the first look at why she’s such a big deal.

More Pokemon Episodes Are Coming to Netflix

This won’t be the only new Pokemon addition coming to Netflix this Summer, however. Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua Part 3 will be coming to the streaming service on June 27th, so fans will have both classic and new episodes to enjoy. The Pokemon Company begins to tease the new episodes as such, “Liko, Roy, and Dot are back on the Brave Olivine, and three of the Six Heroes welcome them with a challenge to battle!”

The synopsis continues with, “Later, the Rising Volt Tacklers touch down in Kitakami, where Roy and Crocalor have a big mix-up, Tinkatink defends its hammer, and new friends help lead the crew to Kleavor of the Six Heroes and answers about Laqua and Lucius. With just one of the Six Heroes left to find, Friede calls on an old friend who might have a scoop, and Ludlow plays hero for a day in his hometown. Finally, the Legendary Pokémon Entei appears—is the search for all Six Heroes finally complete?”