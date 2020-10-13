Prime Day 2020 Anime Deals: What to Get and the Best Deals

✖

Amazon Prime Day is kicking off shortly, and that means millions will be hunting for bargains online. Of course, the anime fandom will be part of the horde, and there are plenty of collectibles to keep an eye on. From movies to TV shows and more, Amazon Prime Day is often loaded with otaku goodies, and that will continue with this year's event.

ComicBook has made it our mission to round up some of the best anime deals coming this week in honor of Prime Day 2020. You can expect to see hit series like Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia go on sale, but that will not be the case for every release out there!

Don't Look for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

We know it is tempting, but Prime Day buyers won't want to waste their time looking for My Hero Academia's latest movie. The feature is set to hit shelves this month, but it will not be out in time for the bargain-friendly event. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be out on October 27, so fans will have to wait for the Blu-ray until then.

Prime Day 2020 Deals on Anime:

There is never a shortage of anime deals on Prime Day, and this year's event will be no different. There are dozens of newly released and classic titles up for grabs. So you only need to decide which to the picks suit you the best.

If anime is your thing, Summer Wars is on a huge sale today at just $9.99 USD. The movie is nearly half-off in honor of Prime Day as is the entire original series of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (part of a buy 2, get 1 free deal).

Prime Day Deals are also in place for special Blu-ray bundles and volumes. You can get RWBY volumes 1-6 for just $18 USD (part of a buy 2, get 1 free deal). Amazon is also running a Blu-ray deal on TV box sets that includes Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series for $17.99, Samurai Champloo: The Complete Series for $19.99, Samurai Jack: The Complete Series for $43.99, and The Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra bundle for $44.99. You can shop Amazon's entire TV box set Prime Day Blu-ray sale right here.

Prime Day 2020 Deals on Anime Figures and Toys:

Anime fans love nothing more than some collectibles, and Amazon is loaded with tons of them. Prime Day 2020 is the perfect time to browse your collection for gaps before filling them with rollback figures or knickknacks.

For anyone wanting merch, there are scores of items up for sale for Prime Day this year. If you need some new stickers, NANAFANS has its My Hero Academia set on sale for until $13 USD. You can also nab a Dragon Ball compression tank top for your next work out at less than $20 USD. Vegeta would surely approve, that is just the start of it.

Studio Ghibli fans will light up after finding this Spirited Away lamp on sale for Prime Day at just $12 USD. Dragon Ball fans can also nab a 7-piece crystal set of dragon balls if they'd like for about $20 USD. There are also tons of anime Funko Pops on sale today.

Prime Day 2020 Deals on Manga?

At the time of writing, several manga titles and set are part of the aforementioned buy 2, get one 1 free Prime Day sale on Amazon. You can browse through the entire collection right here. Just search for "manga" or individual titles in the sale search bar.

For more information on Prime Day 2020 and its various deals, check out our other guides on ComicBook. We have guides on every sort of deal from gaming to Marvel and more!

