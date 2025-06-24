2025’s Most Underrated Action Anime Slashes Its Way Up the Streaming Charts

The Spring 2025 anime season was dominated by big returning series, like Fire Force and Wind Breaker, along with eagerly anticipated new releases like Witch Watch and Lazarus. It might not have been the most memorable anime season of the past decade, but Spring delivered a decent offering across a range of genres and demographics. As is the case with every anime season, some hidden gems will always slip through the cracks or get overshadowed by the big franchises, and Spring 2025 was no different. While Fire Force, Wind Breaker, and Lazarus delivered big on the action, it is another anime that is one of this year’s best action series so far.

The fantasy genre has been rinsed and repeated so many times, especially within the medium of anime. Almost every trashy isekai is set in a medieval fantasy world, with a mildly interesting magic system, a two-dimensional teenage protagonist, and some middling fight scenes. You could hold up screenshots from any number of these fantasy shows, and Pam from The Office would say, “They’re the same picture.” But this year’s most underrated action anime does away with a lot of that, while still retaining the essence of the fantasy and action genres.

Anime Fans Need to Watch This Underrated Action Series

Passione

The series in question is From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman. The anime is streaming on Prime Video and, at the time of writing, is the 10th most popular series on the streamer this week.

We know what you’re thinking, the series has one of those overly long titles that the aforementioned trashy fantasy anime have become infamous for — here’s looking at you Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, but Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out for Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World. But From Old Country Bumpkin is different, because it takes the less is more approach, while featuring some amazing fight scenes.

Based on the series of light novels by Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, From Old Country Bumpkin follows Beryl Gardenant, a master swordsman who runs a dojo in a small village. When one of his former students hires him as the special instructor for the prestigious Knight’s Order, he is reunited with several of his past proteges in the big city.

The series uses its simplistic plot and the tropes of the fantasy genre to make room for a surprisingly emotional and heartfelt story about self-belief. Beryl, despite being one of the best fencing masters in the world, lacks confidence in his abilities. What’s more, From Old Country Bumpkin is one of those rare anime whose protagonist isn’t a jacked 14-year-old. He’s a late 30-year-old who must contend with his past life choices.

Passione

From Old Country Bumpkin Season 2 Is In the Works

If you’ve already made your way through From Old Country Bumpkin‘s 12 episodes, and are already desperate for more (or if you’ve read this article and are about to go and binge-watch the series), then you won’t have to wait long for the second season. Following the Season 1 finale, Passione revealed that From Old Country Bumpkin is officially getting a second season. Season 2 is confirmed to release sometime in 2026, although an exact date or season hasn’t yet been revealed.

All 12 episodes of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman are streaming on Prime Video.