Psycho-Pass Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Online Exhibit





Psycho-Pass is one of those unique anime franchises that didn't begin with a manga and/or light novel, instead, introducing the franchise's story via an anime series to start with. With the original series arriving in 2012, the futuristic series is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a big upcoming treat for fans. "Psycho-Pass – Online Exhibition" will be available to fans of the anime franchise later this month, offering fans the chance to revisit the series with some new art and merchandise specifically tailored for the fan-favorite franchise.

Anime Art Exhibitions have been a regular occurrence in Japan, with the likes of Berserk, My Hero Academia, Rurouni Kenshin, and many other franchises getting the opportunity to share original art from both their respective creators, as well as some movers and shakers within the anime industry. With this upcoming Psycho-Pass exhibit, fans will have the chance to visit it electronically starting later this month as Production I.G. readies to return to the series next year as a new movie, Psycho-Pass Providence, will drop in 2023.

Psycho Exhibit

Psycho-Pass' Official Twitter Account has shared the first details about the upcoming online exhibit, which will open beginning on December 19th and will close its virtual doors in February of next year, giving fans a few months to revisit some classic scenes from the franchise:

If you haven't had the chance to check out Psycho-Pass, you can watch the original series along with the movies that were released by under the anime franchise's umbrella on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service offering an official description of the series that reads as such:

"In the future, thinking about a crime makes you guilty, and justice is dispensed from the barrel of a gun. Detectives work in teams made up of Enforcers and Inspectors. Enforcers take out the bad guys, and Inspectors make sure their partners don't cross the line. The equalizer in the war on thugs is the Dominator, a weapon that can tell when citizens are about to turn criminal."