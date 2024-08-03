Rascal Does Not Dream Anime to Return in 2025

The Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is coming back with a new anime next year taking on a new arc. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai introduced fans to Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi’s original light novel series, and following the debut of the TV anime, the franchise has since continued its anime adaptation with a string of new feature films and specials taking on subsequent arcs. Now the franchise is gearing up for a new entry next year, and there has been an update as to what and when to expect the anime’s take on the University Arc.

Rascal Does Not Dream previously announced it would be returning for a new adaptation of the University Arc of the original light novels, and Aniplex x Kadokawa’s special anime event this month gave fans a new update on this project. It was confirmed that this new anime would be releasing some time in 2025, and would feature the title of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, which is the title of Volume 13 of the original light novels (which jumps ahead a bit from where the previous anime entries ended). You can check out the updated teaser for the anime below.

What to Know for New Rascal Does Not Dream Anime

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus has been announced to be a TV anime project that will be releasing in 2025, so it will have a different format than seen with the previous three releases, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, which have all screened in theaters since the first season of the TV series. Unfortunately, there’s currently no way to legally stream these movies as of the time of this publication.

For now, you can find Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, “Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this ‘puberty syndrome.’ For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?”