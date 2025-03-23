Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Sets Release Window With New Trailer

Play video

The Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is coming back with a new TV anime series, and it’s now confirmed its release window with a new trailer and even more updates. Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi’s Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series first made their TV anime debut with Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai back in 2018. This proved to be such a success that the anime was continued with a full feature film release, and two other OVA specials that have dropped in the years since. Now it’s finally coming back for another full anime series run.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be picking up right from where all of the other films and TV series have left off as it will be adapting the University Arc of the original light novel series. During the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend, Aniplex of America confirmed that this new TV anime will now be making its debut some time in July later this Summer in Japan. To celebrate this new update, you can check out the newest trailer for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus in the video above.

What’s New for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus?

Announced during AnimeJapan 2025, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be making its debut some time this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule but has yet to confirm a release date or international release plans as of the time of this publication. This new trailer also reveals the opening theme for the first time, “Snowdrop” as performed by Conton Candy. And like seen in the trailer, Kaito Ishikawa and Asami Seto have also been confirmed to be returning as older versions of Sakuta Azusugawa and Mai Sakurajima for the new series, respectively.

Joining the voice cast for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be Reina Ueda as the mysterious “Miniskirt Santa,” along with Sora Amamiya as Uzuki Hirokawa, Aya Yamane as Ikumi Akagi, Konomi Kohara as Sara Himeji, Manaka Iwami as Miori Mito, and Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara. Soichi Matsui will be returning from the previous Rascal Does Not Dream anime releases to direct Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus for CloverWorks. Masahiro Yokotani will be handling the series composition, Satomi Tamura returns to oversee character designs, and fox capture plan will be composing the music.

What Is Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus About?

Serving as the 13th volume from the original light novel series overall, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus is only one of the many smaller arcs within the University arc. If this new season runs through the Summer 2025 schedule, then there’s a chance we’ll see Sakuta dragged into all sorts of Puberty Syndrome shenanigans again after all these years. As for what to expect from the new anime, Aniplex begins to tease it as such, “After encountering various girls going through Puberty Syndrome, Sakuta Azusagawa’s high school days have come to a close, and he is now a university student. He enrolls at a university in Kanazawa-hakkei alongside his girlfriend Mai Sakurajima, a nationally famed actress.”

The synopsis continues with, “Off campus, he stumbles upon an out-of-season miniskirt Santa. ‘I’m surprised. So, you can see me.’ This is a phrase he’s heard somewhere before. This miniskirt Santa, who claims to be gifting Puberty Syndrome to people, tells Sakuta… ‘My name… is Toko Kirishima.’ Precognitive dreams, an anonymous online singer, poltergeists buzzing on social media… A mysterious tale with enigmatic phenomenons surrounding girls with wavering hearts starts again. Puberty continues…”