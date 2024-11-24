Rascal Does Not Dream Readies for 2025 Anime Return With Miniskirt Santa

Rascal Does Not Dream is coming back with a new anime project next year, and now fans can celebrate the holidays with the first look at Miniskirt Santa in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus. Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi’s Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series started off a whole new wave of popularity thanks to the successful debut of the TV anime series, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai. The end of the TV anime series was then followed up with a feature film and two anime OVA specials that have come and gone in the years since.

Rascal Does Not Dream‘s anime run will be continuing next year with the start of the University Arc from the light novel releases, and it sparks with the story, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus. Much like how Bunny Girl Senpai introduced Sakuta Azusagawa to a mysterious girl in a bunny girl outfit hidden from the rest of the world, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be throwing his life into Puberty Syndrome chaos all over again when he meets a girl simply known as the “Miniskirt Santa.” You can check out the teaser for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus in the video above and poster below.

What Is Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus is not the first story within the University Arc, but might be what serves as the hook for many of the other Puberty Syndrome impacted characters who will be introduced soon. Serving as the 13th volume from the original light novel series overall, this arc follows Sakuta and Mai Sakurajima as the two of them live their new university lives, but the Puberty Syndrome follows him there as he stumbles on the mysterious “Miniskirt Santa,” who reveals herself to be a girl named Toko Kirishima, and is apparently gifting the Syndrome to others.

Soichi Matsui will be returning from the previous Rascal Does Not Dream anime releases to direct Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus for CloverWorks. Masahiro Yokotani will be handling the series composition, Satomi Tamura returns to oversee character designs, and fox capture plan will be composing the music. Kaito Ishikawa and Asami Seto will be returning as older versions of Sakuta Azusugawa and Mai Sakurajima respectively.

How Long Will Rascal Does Not Scream of Santa Claus Be?

Unfortunately with this new update, there are still a few questions as for what to expect from the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime. While it’s currently scheduled to release some time next year, it’s yet to be confirmed how long this new series will run The franchise has been adapted into a string of feature films and theatrical specials, but fans would much rather prefer a full length TV anime series. The story teased doesn’t seem to indicate the necessary length for a TV anime, but there might be a full length adaptation of the University arc in store.

It might be titled as one of the later light novel releases for the hook alone, but Aniplex ominously teases the new anime with, “Precognitive dreams, an anonymous online singer, poltergeists buzzing on social media… A mysterious tale with enigmatic phenomenons surrounding girls with wavering hearts starts again.” These are stories seen in the rest of the arc with Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Nightingale, and Rascal Does Not Dream of His Student all covered. So cross your fingers this TV series gets a whole cour run when it hits.