Call of the Night Season 2 Is Coming to HIDIVE This Summer

Call of the Night is now in the works on coming back to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Summer, and fans will be able to check out the new episodes exclusively with HIDIVE as soon as it hits. The first season of the anime adaptation for Kotoyama’s original manga series wrapped up its run back in 2022, but it wasn’t until last year that a second season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works. Things have been developing ever since, and now the new season is getting ready to make its debut later this Summer.

Call of the Night Season 2 previously confirmed it would be hitting with new episodes in Japan some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and HIDIVE has officially announced that they will be the exclusive streaming platform for the new episodes as soon as they hit. While there’s no release date for the new season just yet, HIDIVE has some plans in motion to showcase an early premiere for the second episode of the season later this Summer during Anime Expo 2025. Check out the new trailer for the season in the video above.

Call of the Night Season 2 Is Coming to HIDIVE

“We’re excited to present the highly anticipated sequel season Call of the Night Season 2 to fans this July as part of our upcoming Summer 2025 simulcast season,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE about the new season in a shared press release. “This stand-out supernatural romance drama with its human/vampire love story has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere and was an overnight fan favorite when Season 1 premiered in 2022. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Season 2. Well it’s here! And it will not disappoint!”

As part of their rollout plans for the new season, HIDIVE has also announced there will be a special panel for Call of the Night Season 2 during Anime Expo 2025 on Saturday, July 5th. The panel will be held between 5:45 PM and 6:35 PM PT in the JW Platinum room for the event, where it will feature a sneak peek of Episode 2 from the new season, and a Q&A to follow. Ahead of the new season, you can also catch up with everything that aired from the first season of the series, now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE in the meantime to get up to date with it all.

What to Know for Call of the Night Season 2

The staff and cast from the first season of Call of the Night is returning for the new season. Tomoyuki Itamura is returning to direct the new episodes for Liden Films with Tetsuya Miyanishi serving as chief director. Michiko Yokote provides the scripts for the new season, and Haruka Sagawa will be providing the character designs. The returning voice cast includes the likes of Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Gen Sato as Ko Yamori, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Niko Hirata, Shizuka Ito as Kabura Honda, and Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe.

Rina Sato will be joining the cast of Call of the Night in the second season as Kiku Hoshimi, a woman who gets closer to Ko’s friend Mahiru. HIDIVE teases the new season as such, “Ko overcomes his confusion about becoming a vampire and decides to ‘like’ Nazuna, while Nazuna resolves to make Ko ‘fall in love’ with her. Without understanding what ‘love’ even is, the two of them spend their nights together in a frenzy. Meanwhile, Detective Uguisu Anko is closing in with her plot to kill vampires, not just Nazuna.”

The synopsis continues with, “A vampire’s weakness is ‘anything they were attached to when they were human’ and so they all try to get rid of this weakness before it’s too late. But, Nazuna has no memory of her human life. What is Nazuna’s hidden past? Why did Anko start killing vampires? And what is the ‘secret’ that Nazuna and Anko share? For Ko, Nazuna, Anko, a fun ‘late night’ doesn’t end here… a new ‘night’ begins!”