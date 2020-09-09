New Re:Zero Episode Promo Sparks Confusion Over Spoilers

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been unfolding one of its most involved mysteries yet as Subaru continues to take on the trials, but the promo for the next episode of the series has sparked confusion with fans by seemingly giving away a ton of spoilers. The latest string of episodes have found Subaru in his most intense loop yet as he not only has to free Emilia and the others from a barrier, but somehow has to save Rem and the others in the mansion from being killed. This leads into the next episode promo.

The most recent episode of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 saw Subaru meet other witches than Echidna in an effort to find a solution to a mass of flesh-eating bunnies. This ended with Subaru getting a look at the Witch of Envy, who soon finds herself in the real world in front of Subaru and Garfiel. Then the promo shows us what's to come immediately after.

After being shocked to see the Witch of Envy at the cliffhanger of the newest episode, the promo for Episode 35 of the series has fans concerned over the fact that it shows so much of the confrontation between Garfiel and the Witch. Not only does she pin Garfiel down almost instantly, but eventually she and Subaru have a closer conversation.

But the main spoiler is that the witch's face seems to be revealed as well as we get a good idea of what to expect. Spoilers are not the biggest deal breaker with a series like this, however, and that's where the confusion comes in. Because while the promo does indeed show quite a bit from the next episode, it could be all be for naught since Subaru will most likely die and start a new loop.

Subaru (and fans) might gain knowledge about the witch who put this curse on him, but the character changes, decisions, and events will be overwritten in terms of a new canon timeline. But what do you think? Are spoilers a huge deal breaker for a series like this? Did this promo show too much? How do you think the next episode of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 will turn out?