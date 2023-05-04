Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Rebecca

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most notable new anime releases of the last few years, and now one awesome cosplay has brought back Rebecca after her takeover last year! Cyberpunk: Edgerunners surprised fans last year as it not only was one of the best Netflix anime releases in a long time, but it also surprised with how it managed to capture some of the best elements from the Cyberpunk 2077 video game it was originally based off on. Much of this success was due to how much fans loved each of the central characters introduced in the new original anime series.

Rebecca was just one of the new characters that David Martinez worked alongside to take on all sorts of wild missions over the course of the Netflix anime, but she made a huge mark with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fans for how she boosted up her time in the series. Now artist @ezysummerscosplay on Instagram has brought Rebecca back into the spotlight with some pitch perfect cosplay that captures why Rebecca was such an immediate hit with fans upon her initial debut in the new anime.

How to Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If you wanted to check out the anime miniseries for yourself, you can now find Cyberpunk: Edgerunners streaming with Netflix. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, and Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, Netflix teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine was a big fan when it hit as well and noted the following about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in our official review (of which you can check out in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

Who was your favorite character in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!