Record of Ragnarok Debuts Special Mini Anime

The world of Record of Ragnarok sees the gods judging humanity to see if mankind is worthy of continuing to be a presence on the planet Earth, battling against the strongest fighters from the world with the anime series gaining popularity since it premiered on the streaming service of Netflix earlier this year. With the franchise set to receive a second season that will further explore the insane battles between the gods and man, it seems as if the series will also be receiving a "mini" anime special that takes the characters of the brutal series and gives them adorable makeovers.

Cartoon Network Japan had given fans a brand new look at this adorable take on the world of Record of Ragnarok, with the channel also airing the original series which has seen its fair share of controversies throughout its recent run following the arrival of its anime adaptation:

If you're unfamiliar with the Record of Ragnarok, Netflix had released an official description for the series that pits mankind against the gods in a fight for survival:

"This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world’s deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind “Juni Taisen: Zodiac War” and “Hello World,” who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as “Blade of the Immortal,” “Promare” and “Girls und Panzer.” A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen! Streaming starts from June 17 worldwide, only on Netflix!"

