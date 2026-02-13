Demon Slayer Returns With a Surprise New Anime Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

Play video

2025 was a groundbreaking year for Demon Slayer fans as the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history with its box office success. The film hit Japanese theaters in July before making its international debut in September, eventually grossing over 100 billion yen. As the most successful anime film of all time, it’s evident that fans are eagerly anticipating the story to continue in the second part. However, the anime has yet to share any updates on the trilogy’s continuation. Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel of Aniplex shared an original anime video featuring Tengen Uzui and his three wives. The video focuses on theater etiquette and spreading the word about not making noise and kicking the seats in front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Demon Slayer often holds cheer screenings to support the film, where fans can root for their favorite characters as much as they want, it’s an exception, and regular theaters have a different set of rules. The 47-second clip begins with a brief glimpse of the Infinity Castle film before shifting its focus to Tengen and his wives, who are in the theater. As the Sound Hashira, Tengen is one of the most beloved characters in the series, who only makes a brief appearance in the film but doesn’t join the fight. He retired after his fight with Gyutaro, the Upper Rank Six, and lives a peaceful life with his wives while still being affiliated with the Corps.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy focuses on three major fights, putting Zenitsu Agatsuma, Tanjiro Kamado, Giyu Tomioka, and Shinobu Kocho in the spotlight. Now that their fights have been concluded, the story will focus on other characters, including Kanao Tsuyuri and the rest of the Hashira, who are also trapped inside the Infinity Castle.

The Demon Slayers are desperately looking for Muzan Kibutsuji to end the villain’s terror, but getting to him is almost impossible with the Upper Moons standing in their way. The main fight against the Upper Moons takes place in the Infinity Castle Arc before the story moves on to its final arc, the Sunrise Countdown, where Muzan takes on the entire Corps all by himself. While the second part is taking longer than expected, the first installment, which was released several months ago, still hasn’t shared any updates on its streaming date.

While the film has been removed from most theaters worldwide, Japan is still holding several screenings each month, pushing the streaming date further. With the way things are going, the screenings might continue for at least a few months, so we can expect a streaming date in the second half of the year. While the anime doesn’t have anything major planned for the year, several TV networks in Japan, including Fuji TV, will broadcast the entire series, except the latest film, starting in April.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!