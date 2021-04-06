Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator Celebrates New Sales Milestone with Special Sketch

✖

Rent-a-Girlfriend's creator is celebrating a new sales milestone with a special sketch! While Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine series had been a big hit before, the series has only increased in popularity thanks to the debut of its first anime season last Summer. With this first season standing out among the pack from a strong Summer 2020 schedule (which is doubly impressive considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), it was confirmed that a second season of the anime is now in the works for a release next year. But it seems fans aren't able to wait to catch up!

Series creator Reiji Miyajima took to Twitter to announce that Rent-a-Girlfriend now has over eight million copies in circulation. With the twentieth volume of the series releasing in Japan later this month, Miyajima celebrated this major milestone with a special new sketch of Chizuru Mizuhara to thank fans for the occasion. Check out the special sketch below:

Rent-a-Girlfriend's first season was such a success in Japan and overseas that the series quickly confirmed it was going to be getting a second season following the end of the first one. An update earlier this year was given during a special presentation celebrating the franchise and confirmed that the second season of the anime will be returning some time in 2022.

While no concrete release date or window had been revealed, it seems fans are buying up the manga in spades in order to continue the story behind the anime's first season. As for fans in the West, Kodansha has been licensing the series for an English language release and currently has six volumes under its belt as of this writing.

What did you think of Rent-a-Girlfriend's first season? Are you reading through the manga to catch up and find out what happens next before Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!