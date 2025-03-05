Crunchyroll Announces Delay For One Of The Biggest Anime Isekai

Isekai remains big business in the anime world, with Crunchyroll specifically doing a solid job of housing some of the biggest examples of the genre. With examples like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Sword Art Online, Overlord, and That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime helping to build a solid footing for all things isekai, one of the titles seems to have run into a bump on the road. Crunchyroll has just announced that one of the biggest isekai in the world today would be unexpectedly delayed, which may come as quite the shock for those who have been enjoying this series’ current third season.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is currently in its third season with the story of Subaru running headfirst into the “Counterattack Arc.” Originally set to release its thirteenth episode later today, March 5th, Crunchyroll has released a message that the Isekai has run into an “unexpected” issue. Here’s what the streaming service had to say, “Due to unexpected delays, the latest episode of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 is behind schedule. We’re working to get it live ASAP and will update you soon. Thanks for your patience!”

white fox

Why Re:Zero Is Worth A Watch

While there are many isekai on the block these days, Re:Zero has carved out its own passionate fanbase in the anime world. Following the story of Subaru Natsuki, the mundane protagonist from a world quite like our own accidentally finds himself dropped into a magical setting. Unfortunately, said setting is quite a dangerous one as he finds himself facing death relatively early on. Fortunately, Subaru discovers that when he dies, he returns to a certain point in time to allow him to relive the events and attempt to right was wronged that led him to an early grave.

As of the writing of this article, Re:Zero has yet to confirm that a fourth season is in the works, though this is standard practice for more anime these days. Series will typically wait until a current season is done to announce what is coming up in the future. Luckily, the original novel series for this isekai hit is still ongoing so a potential fourth season would have plenty to draw from with regards to its source material.

