Re:Zero Fans Rejoice as Two Series Stars Get Married

“Showmances” – a term coined to describe talents working on a project together that end up in a romantic relationship, are all too common in every branch of entertainment, whether that be stage plays, films, or anime. It’s even more exciting for fans of the talents and properties when these couples stay together and eventually decide to tie the knot. Fans of the popular isekai series Re:Zero have recently been celebrating because two of the voice actors from the series, Yumi Uchiyama and Yusuke Kobayashi, who play Puck and Subaru, respectively, announced on December 31st, 2024, that the pair had decided to get married.

Despite working together for quite some time, with both actors being cast members on Re:Zero and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the couple only just announced how close they truly were at the turn of the new year. On X (formerly Twitter), Yumi Uchiyama made a post announcing the major life update to fans, stating: “I, Yumi Uchiyama, would like to announce that I have married voice actor Yusuke Kobayashi. Moving forward, we will continue to support one another and strive to improve, never forgetting or gratitude. We kindly ask for your continued support.”

Yusuke Kobayashi made a similar statement on his X account, saying: “I, Yusuke Kobayashi, would like to announce that I have married voice actor Yumi Uchiyama. With gratitude in my heart for everyone who has supported us so far, I will continue to strive forward. I kindly ask for your continued encouragement and support.” Fans have been over the moon following the announcement, with many taking to the comments to share their support for the couple in this new chapter.

Yusuke Kobayashi and Yumi Uchiyama Have Been Co-Stars On Other Smash-Hit Anime Series

The former co-stars-turned-couple have been working together to bring anime fans’ favorite characters to life for quite some time. Most notably, aside from taking on the role of Puck in Re:Zero, Yumi Uchiyama also plays Candice Catnipp in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a Quincy and member of Wandenreich’s Sternritter who plays a pivotal role in launching the events of the series and the group’s mission to exterminate members of the Soul Society. Yusuke Kobayashi plays Royd Lloyd, a fellow Sternritter, Yhwach loyalist, and Loyd Lloyd’s identical brother.

The two voice actors have incredibly prolific solo careers as well, with Yumi Uchiyama being the voice of Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Mare Bello Fiore in Overlord, and Ichiko Oya in Persona 5 – making her an absolute powerhouse of versatility with her voice over abilities. Her new husband, Yusuke Kobayashi, has a similarly prolific career, having taken on the leading role of Byleth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fighter D in Go, Go, Loser Ranger!, and Tenza Yamada Asaemon in Hell’s Paradise.

