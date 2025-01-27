Re:Zero Season 3 Shares First Look at Counterattack Arc Premiere

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is making its return for Season 3 next month as part of the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its big return episode for the Counterattack Arc. When Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- was originally set to return for the anime’s third season last Fall, it was announced that the third season would be split into two major arcs. The first batch of episodes took on the “Battle Arc,” and saw Subaru and the others taking on even more members of the mysterious Witch’s Cult.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 aired its first eight episodes last Fall, and announced it would be returning for another eight episodes in the Winter. This second half of the season will be officially kicking off the Counterattack Arc, and Subaru and the others will now be enacting their plans to take the fight to the Witch’s Cult members. As for what’s coming in the premiere, Episode 59 of the series has dropped its first promo images that you can check out below as released by Kadokawa.

What Is Re:Zero’s Counterattack Arc?

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will be kicking off the Counterattack Arc with Episode 59 of the anime, which will be making its debut in Japan on February 5th. Like the first half of the season, the Counterattack Arc will be running for eight episodes in total. As for what to expect, as teased by the final episodes of the Battle Arc, Subaru and the others are now forming a plan to take on each member of the Witch’s Cult before things can get even worse. But it should be easier this time around now that they have some idea of each member’s abilities.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 ended the first half with Subaru and Reinhard interrupting the Sin Archbishop of Greed’s forced marriage to Emilia, but that’s only the beginning. Subaru does not really have a lot of combat ability himself, but thankfully it’s being balanced out by teaming him with their strongest fighter, Reinhard. So Subaru will finally get to be the knight that he’s been trying to be for Emilia this entire time. This is all only the start of the Counterattack arc too.

How to Watch Re:Zero Season 3

If you wanted to catch up with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 before the new episodes premiere next month, now is the perfect time to do so. You can find all episodes of the series now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. If you’re looking for more outside of the TV anime, there is also an OVA special all about Emilia’s past that fans can watch as well to further flesh out the series’ expanded world. As the anime heads into the future, that’s all going to be even more important than ever.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 was nothing but intense action and huge stakes with the first half of the season last year, and it already seems like the second half is going to follow suit. But while it was a hopeless situation for Subaru and the others in the last go around, things might be heading back in their favor as now they have an edge against the Witch’s Cult. But defeating these foes is much easier said than done as Subaru knows all too well by now from his previous experience with these villains.