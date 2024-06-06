Re:Zero Season 3 to Kickstart With Feature-Length Premiere

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- will be returning for the highly anticipated Season 3 of its run later this year, and things will be kicking off with a full 90 minute long premiere! There already have been a number of major Isekai anime releases hitting through the year thus far, but there are still a few that fans have been waiting to see in action the most. Likely the most anticipated return of the year is Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- as it heads back to screens this Fall for the third season of the popular anime run.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- won't be releasing Season 3 until some time later this Fall, but Crunchyroll has announced that they will be showcasing the anime as part of their plans for Anime Expo this year. Taking place on a special panel on July 5th, they will be premiering the first episode of the new season for the first time and have confirmed that it will feature a run time of 90 minutes in length. With members of the voice cast and staff in attendance, this is going to be a massive world premiere for sure.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

Re:Zero Season 3 Premiering at Anime Expo 2024

Taking place on July 5th during Anime Expo 2024, Crunchyroll teases their panel plans for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3's premiere episode as such, "Join Yusuke Kobayashi and special staff members to watch the first full-length (90 minutes!) episode of Re:Zero Season 3, ahead of its simulcast and exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2024."

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes arrive this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule with Crunchyroll, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming with them. As for what to expect from the new season of episodes, Crunchyroll sets up Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 as such:

"A year has passed since Subaru's victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia's camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again."