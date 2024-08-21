Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Preview Released

Rick and Morty: The Anime is gearing up for the premiere of its next big episode, and Adult Swim has shared a new preview for Episode 2. Rick and Morty: The Anime has introduced fans to a whole new anime side of the Rick and Morty multiverse, and with it a new version of the main duo at the center of it all. The first episode continued to shake things up even further with the duo building a device that continues to warp space and time, and that seems to be the through line that will be at the center of the anime’s debut season through the rest of the Summer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has warped things with its first episode as Rick finds himself lost within space and time without a clear plan to get home, and that’s only going to be further complicated as more characters are thrown into the mix. That’s the case with the newest preview clip from the upcoming second episode of the series too as Summer reaches out to Space Beth for help in finding Rick lost within the multiverse. Check out the newest preview clip for Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 below as shared by Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Release Date

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 is titled “Fighting Mother” and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, August 22nd at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, August 24th (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, “It’s life mostly as usual for the Smith family; Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl; and they’re all an anime.”

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story on a whole as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”