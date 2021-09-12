Rick and Morty Director Told Christopher Lloyd to Get “Unhinged” for Role

The director behind those viral live-action shorts for Rick and Morty told Chrisopher Lloyd to get “unhinged” for the Rick Sanchez role! As part of the lead up for Rick and Morty’s Season 5 finale one-hour special event, Adult Swim really went all out with a few choice promotional materials that imagined the fan favorite animated series in new ways. This included a full makeover from Samurai Jack’s creator, and surprised even further with a series of live-action promos that starred Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as the titular duo.

These special live-action promos imagined Lloyd and Martell as Rick and Morty from the C-132 universe and not only re-created some of the series’ best scenes, but imagined some fun new takes on others as well. For the “100 years” joke in particular, director behind the shorts Paul B. Cummings told Christopher Lloyd to get a “little unhinged” for that moment as it mirrors how unhinged Rick was in the original animated series’s first season. In fact, they watched the clip before shooting the scene to make it happen just right. Check out the clip in question below:

Explaining to io9 about the live-action promos, Cummings explained that while it was mostly scripted, that scene in particular did take inspiration from the original, “Everything was pretty scripted out with not much riffing, but when we shot the ‘100 years’ bit I told [Lloyd] to just run with it and repeat the lines over and over and try to get a little unhinged,” Cummings said. “We watched that clip from the show a few times right before shooting it.”

While these live-action promos might ultimately not have a major connection with the animated series in full, they did reference some major events such as the now infamous “Pickle Rick” episode. Considering the response fans had to the short vignettes debuted throughout the Season 5 finale weekend, if Adult Swim does decide to pursue these live-action Rick and Morty takes even further they would likely be received well among the public.

But what do you think? How did you like these live-action Rick and Morty promos? Would you want to see more of Christopher Lloyd’s take on Rick Sanchez? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via io9