Rick And Morty Cosplay Fuses The Mad Scientist With Marvel’s Spider-Man





Rick And Morty recently brought its fifth season to a close on Adult Swim, and with the wildly popular animated series continuing to be one of Cartoon Network’s most successful series, it’s no surprise that the franchise is already working on seasons six and seven as we speak. Fans of the surreal series have also taken the opportunity to create plenty of fan art and general fan creations over the years, with new cosplay fusing the mad scientist with everyone’s favorite wallcrawler in Marvel’s Spider-Man, who is set to make a splash in theaters this winter.

This December, Tom Holland is once again putting on the webbed costume as he battles against several villains from Spidey’s past in Spider-Man No Way Home, with Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, The Lizard, Electro, Sandman, and perhaps more finding their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While rumors have run rampant that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to their roles to join Tom Holland in this fight, giving us a trio of Spider-Men, Sony and Marvel have yet to confirm whether or not we’ll see the biggest live-action superhero team-up of 2021.

Instagram Cosplayer SpideyWu shared this impeccable fusion that takes the color scheme of Rick and slaps it onto the traditional spider-suit to create a Cosplay the likes of which has never been seen before and smashes together two franchises that couldn’t be more different from one another:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVgC76dFldg/

So far, the creators behind the Adult Swim series have yet to reveal when fans can expect the next season of Rick And Morty to arrive, though considering the final events of season five, there are some big questions for fans that have been left in the air. Evil Morty was able to accomplish his plan of freeing himself from a reality that saw Mortys placed under the control of Ricks, with the original Rick and Morty able to bury the hatchet and make peace with one another. Needless to say, the Adult Swim series is sure to continue its meteoric rise in popularity.

What do you think of this amazing fusion Cosplay? What other characters do you think should fuse with everyone’s favorite web spinner? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.