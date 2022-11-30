Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How Rick Prime is Different (Exclusive)

Rick And Morty's sixth season recently saw the Smith Family tangling with some wild, outside-of-the-box villains including Cookie Magneto, Mr. Nimbus, Calypso, and "Pissmaster" in an installment that only gets wilder with each passing minute. However, in this latest installment, one major antagonist was missing and has been missing, since he made his grand return to the Adult Swim juggernaut in the season premiere. Rick Prime is still waiting in the wings and in an exclusive interview with series co-creator Justin Roiland, we've learned more about this terrifying antagonist.

As fans of the series know, "Rick Prime" was the Rick Sanchez that inadvertently started it all, being the one responsible for the death of the family of the Rick that we know. With our Rick seeking to get revenge, it seems as though the villainous version of Rick Sanchez, who decided to forsake his family in exchange for traveling the multiverse, has some schemes that are brewing in the background and might just be revealed before the season comes to an end.

Prime Rick And Morty

Our own Nick Valdez took the opportunity to chat with Justin Roiland, with the co-creator of the series revealing that the Prime Rick is far scarier than the one we know, while also confirming that this villain is severely lacking when it comes to the humanity department:

"He's certainly a scarier Rick. He's devoid of empathy. I feel like our Rick that we're following at least has a little bit of that. You can tell he, as much as he may want to deny it and not feed into it for himself, you can tell that there's a little bit of attachment to this version of the family and this Morty that he's got. This other Rick is diabolical, super intelligent. Obviously, a force to be reckoned with for sure. But scarier just because there isn't any of the humanity in there...zero humanity at all. Yeah, it certainly changes how we look at our Rick ever so slightly, for sure."

