Rick and Morty Shares "Realistic" Take on Final Fantasy VII

Rick and Morty shared their take on many major video game franchises with Season 6's newest episode, and one of them happened to be a "realistic" version of the massively popular Final Fantasy VII! The Adult Swim animated series is no stranger to pop culture parodies as not only have previous seasons taken on notable franchises, and the new season has already taken shots at the likes of Die Hard, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and even Warner Bros. Discovery for good measure. With the latest episode spending more time with a "realistic" video game console, this dropped some strange new takes on popular titles.

Alongside the hilarious new version of Street Fighter teased during the promotional materials leading up to the newest episode's premiere, Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 debuted a hilarious new take on Final Fantasy VII. With the realism on their console turned all the way up and changing the way each of the games on it are played, it turns out that Cloud's sword would be far too heavy for him to actually swing around in combat. You can check out a sample of the scene below as spotted by @PurpleFx1 on Twitter:

Final Fantasy VII made an appearance in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 last night! #FFVII #FF7 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/pzvEjDu2lF — PurpleFX (@PurpleFx1) September 19, 2022

The Season 6 episode, "Bethic Twinstinct" might have been dubbed as one of the weirdest in the series yet according to fans, but Rick, Morty, and Summer tried their best to stay out of everything going on by completely jumping into their new gaming console. Brought to them as a gift by Space Beth, the console features an infinite number of games to which they were able to play as realistically as possible. This ranged from new takes on Asteroids (which saw a single ship drifting through space, losing fuel) to the previously mentioned Street Fighter, and even a bit of Final Fantasy.

Although the series has dabbled with video games like this in the past, this is the first time it's been so involved with the actual plot of an episode. The series has yet to really take on the world of video games outside of Roy: A Life Well Lived (or promotional team ups such as with God of War Raganarok), and these kinds of parodies show off what kind of potential there could be with a full gaming episode. At the very least, it's a fun nod to popular series.

How did you feel about Rick and Morty's gaming parodies in the newest episode? Which games would you want to see the series take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!