Rick and Morty Season 6 Shares First Look at Street Fighter Parody

Rick and Morty is gearing up for the next episode in its Season 6 run, and the trailer for what's coming next has offered the first look at a fun Street Fighter parody coming to the series! The sixth season of the series kicked off with a huge new shift in the status quo following the end of the fifth season, and also dropped some major clues for where the franchise could be going next. But for those worried that things were going to get too heavy, the second episode proved that there's still plenty of room for more pop culture parodies to come.

We're far from done with the pop culture parodies in Rick and Morty's new season as it's really just getting started. In fact, the trailer for the next episode of the season is teasing that we'll see the series' take on Capcom's Street Fighter fighting game franchise dubbed "Gettin To A Street Fight." Complete with parodical versions of classic fighters Ryu and Blanka, the real twist in the game comes from the fact that apparently players actually play through a regular day in their characters' lives without actually fighting. Check it out below as spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, September 18th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Bethic Twinstinct"! pic.twitter.com/2IAT6cgQk6 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 12, 2022

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 is titled "Bethic Twinstinct" and is currently scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 18th at 11:00PMEST on Adult Swim. It's hard to gauge from the first promo from the episode whether or not we'll get to see even more of this Street Fighter parody in action. The series' past has proven that this could either be the focus for the entire episode with tons of twists inserted throughout, or it could just be the opening gag to the main story coming later.

Rick and Morty Season 6 has also dropped some pretty big story details that fans want to see explored further, so we could end up getting more of that instead. After the latest episode spent its entire run inside of the Roy: A Life Well Lived video game, it might be a while before we get to see another extended parody of its kind.