Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been lacking a lot of involvement from Summer with the episodes so far, but that's all changed with Episode 7! Rick and Morty Season 7 has shaken things up for the series in some big ways with the episodes seen so far, but one thing that has unfortunately fallen to the wayside has been Beth and Summer. While they have had small moments here and there, Rick and Morty Season 7 has yet to give them any real focus in favor of showing off more of Rick and Morty's adventures as the canon continues to change.

Rick and Morty Season 7 has finally brought Summer into the mix with its final episodes as while it teased that we would be seeing a new Morty and Summer adventure for the season, it ends up being a Rick and Summer episode that fleshes out more of the changing relationship between them we saw evolve back in Season 6. It's a pretty big moment setting up what could come next, so here's everything important that went down in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7, "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer."

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7?

Summer is seen cleaning up after many of Rick's messes, and asks Rick to pay up. He initially refuses before Summer suggests an attribute slider as payment. Wanting to impress a boy during a Frisbee Golf party in the evening, she wanted to shift around her attributes to make her stronger in exchange for her intelligence. Rick then agrees and gives her a slider with customizable stats for strength, intelligence, dexterity and charisma. Morty is jealous over this and asks for one after helping Rick kill his nemesis, but Rick leaves the conversation and Summer refuses to give the slider to Morty.

After the opening credits, Summer and Morty attend the Frisbee Golf party and Summer impresses with her strength, dexterity, and charisma. Morty makes a scene because he's jealous and wants to borrow the slider to impress Summer's friend Trisha. Stealing the device, it leads to a fight between the two of them until they land in a pool. The attribute slider goes haywire, and it's revealed Morty has fused onto Summer's belly, becoming a Kuato (like seen in Total Recall).

Summer runs away from the party when people call out that she doesn't know what a Kuato is, and heads to Rick for help. Rick's impressed over the fact that she's managed to get a Kuato, and explains that the attribute slider fused their DNA together. He'll fix it if she does more chores, and she starts to before scrolling social media. She comes across an ad where other people are partying with Kuatos of their own and seeks out the club in the ad.

Morty (who keeps chanting "Open your mind!") is a big hit at this new club, and Summer starts making friends with others who have Kuatos. The others explain that they have a tight community who basically party all the time, and love the fact they are Kuatos (as they say it's like being in the future). She ends up hitting it off with someone as she leaves the club, but it turns out he was just luring her to a place to be kidnapped. After getting taken, she wakes up chained to a concrete slab and nearly burned alive with her Morty Kuato removed. Freeing herself thanks to the upgrades Rick had put in her ponytail (as one of the many ways he's paid her for chores), Summer's off on a mission to save her brother.

Meanwhile, Beth sends Rick on a mission to find where the kids are. Summer then heads back to the club to beat up the guy that got her in this mess in the first place, and it's revealed that Morty is going to be transplanted in someone else. It turns out the guy who ran the Kuato Club is making money by implanting Kuatos on those who will pay for them. Meanwhile, Rick catches up to Summer by beating up all sorts of people to eventually find her location.

It turns out that Summer can find Morty if she actually opened her mind (like Morty had been saying this whole time), and eventually forms a psychic link with Kuato Morty, who's currently being auctioned off. Working their way through the building where Morty is and seeing all kinds of Kuatos, Rick and Summer eventually make their way to a boat where Morty is being loaded onto. Through the fight Rick and Summer work out their problems as Summer asks Rick why he gives Morty everything he asks for.

Rick reveals that while he treats Morty like that, he doesn't do the same to Summer because he respects her and she even reminds him of Diane. Meanwhile, the Morty Kuato attempts his escape. Rick and Summer eventually make their way to the Kuato Boss, who turns out to be a smaller Kuato within the Kuato. Morty soon crashes through the ceiling as the two Kuatos start fighting (as Boss Kuato pulls out a knife with a smaller knife on it), and soon it's revealed the Boss Kuato has a smaller Kuato within a smaller Kuato within more Kuatos. But Rick gets bored and sends him into the sea.

When Morty reveals he wants the little spider machine the Boss Kuato was riding in, Rick eventually gets it for him and Morty heads back to school and becomes a star of the Frisbee Golf team thanks to the spider machine. All the while Summer ends up with a woman who she ended up saving from the furnace when she was escaping, bringing it all full circle as it comes to an end. Following the credits, a Squid Game like group of millionaires are waiting for the Morty Kuato for an implant while joking about the number 69 (referencing the joke in the original series).

What did you think of Rick and Morty's newest Season 7 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!