Rick and Morty's Big Comeback Episode Really Confused Fans

After the sudden premiere of the first five episodes last year, Rick and Morty has finally returned for the final five episodes of Season 4. The big comeback started with the midseason premiere, "Never Ricking Morty," and it was a much different kind of premiere than expected. Taking on the seasonal expectations of its anthology episode, the sixth episode of Season 4 completely collapsed in on itself. Going meta with its anthology format, the episode explored themes of its own series, narrative structures, and pointed criticism of the fandom.

Needless to say with such a strong bucking of the trends for its premiere, Rick and Morty has caused quite a stir with fans. Reactions ranged from complete praise, to awe, and the majority of reactions were noting just how confusing everything was. Many are also arguing for an immediate repeat viewing to truly soak it it in.

Rick and Morty is going to cause quite a debate with this one, and quite a few think pieces, but right now general confusion is in the air. Read on to see how fans reacted to Rick and Morty's big comeback episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!