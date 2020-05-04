Rick and Morty's Big Comeback Episode Really Confused Fans
After the sudden premiere of the first five episodes last year, Rick and Morty has finally returned for the final five episodes of Season 4. The big comeback started with the midseason premiere, "Never Ricking Morty," and it was a much different kind of premiere than expected. Taking on the seasonal expectations of its anthology episode, the sixth episode of Season 4 completely collapsed in on itself. Going meta with its anthology format, the episode explored themes of its own series, narrative structures, and pointed criticism of the fandom.
Needless to say with such a strong bucking of the trends for its premiere, Rick and Morty has caused quite a stir with fans. Reactions ranged from complete praise, to awe, and the majority of reactions were noting just how confusing everything was. Many are also arguing for an immediate repeat viewing to truly soak it it in.
Rick and Morty is going to cause quite a debate with this one, and quite a few think pieces, but right now general confusion is in the air. Read on to see how fans reacted to Rick and Morty's big comeback episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Mind Blown.
This Rick and Morty Episode so far 🤯 #RickAndMorty— ananya (@kanyewetsucks) May 4, 2020
Anyone Else?
Anyone else confused while watching the new Rick and Morty? 😂— jaded 🖤 (@cam_rucker) May 4, 2020
A Rough Start
Oh boy, this might be the first episode of Rick And Morty that I don't like. First ever. But I'll give the rest of the episode a chance. #RickandMorty— Mike C-137 (@Vindicator725) May 4, 2020
Seriously?
What the hell just happend?!?!#RickandMorty— Homicidal_Doctor (@Homicidal_doc) May 4, 2020
For Real Though
I do not understand anything anymore #RickandMorty— 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐄 (@daniellanjcole) May 4, 2020
What's Going On?!?
I really have no idea what the hell is happening...#RickAndMorty— Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) May 4, 2020
WTF
What the fuck is this episode?!? #NeverRickingMorty #ANeverEndingStory #RickAndMorty— Little Uzimaki Vertical (@Backwoodz_Legit) May 4, 2020
Same
My mind while watching the new episode of #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/gYIbqDdrRT— 💾E-Floyd💾 (@FireFloyd11) May 4, 2020
You Don't Know the Half of it
So happy @RickandMorty is back #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/Lf8ZrFWhHJ— Shawn (@Shawn51111) May 4, 2020
Need Another Round Immediately
I’m definitely gon have to watch this Rick and Morty episode again.— Thelonious Capricornio (@Big_Grouchy) May 4, 2020
