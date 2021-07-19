Rick and Morty Fans are Loving All of the Major Franchise Deaths
Rick and Morty fans are loving all of the major pop culture franchise deaths in the newest episode of Season 5! Each episode of the newest season thus far has been dramatically different from one another, so it's always impossible to predict what exactly could be coming next from the series. The fifth episode of the season proves that to be correct once more as while the episode started off as a riff on movies like Adventures in Babysitting and Ferris Bueller's Day Off ended up becoming one where several major franchises were killed off in quick succession.
Starting off the with death of a parody on Marvel's Galactus, "Amortycan Grickfitti" saw Rick's car eventually kill off an entire crew of Transformers (known as "Changeformers in this universe"), and Rick himself kill an entire Hell full of the Cenobites from Hellraiser. Naturally, fans have loved how this was all fun and just par for the course of this wild franchise that dramatically changes from episode to episode.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's newest episode, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Wait, Rick's Car Got an Episode???
Even Rick's car is bad ass.👍🏾✊🏾🤘🏾 #RickAndMorty 🔫🔪💀 pic.twitter.com/iBOAVGdtbT— Devon Williams (@Dw46Williams) July 19, 2021
...A Lot Happened
Rick and Morty s5 ep5 without context. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/wMXa5lf36f— mo (@mo_lalumendre) July 19, 2021
Like, a Lot
Season 5 Episode 5 of Rick and Morty without spoiling the episode. #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/hzgKjdaP9D— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) July 19, 2021
Like, A Lot A Lot
spoilers for episode 5 without context #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/eLCiHnRBAk— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 19, 2021
Yeah, That was Galactus
#RickAndMorty #Galactus ??? pic.twitter.com/JQcT6SSjPD— Frank Valdez (@Frank_Valdez_SA) July 19, 2021
Wish Galactus Was Around Longer Though!
…was hoping tha Galactus-like character was gonna be more whenever he showed up! #RickAndMorty— Dennis Mills (@KingAce22) July 19, 2021
Just Another Goofy Episode!
Rick & Morty was goofy as usual. 😂😂 Hopefully we can get an episode with Evil Morty, and the Citadel during this season.#RickAndMorty— Morty Smith (@ELPatronC137) July 19, 2021
These Words are Changed Forever!
Me, after today's episode:— José Chávez (@superfoncho) July 19, 2021
- 1-2) Everytime hear/read the word #Jerryoke
- 3) Everytime I see a transformer
- 4) Everytime I hear/read the word Bruce#RickAndMorty 👌 pic.twitter.com/9R6MwaSBvM
Did You Catch Everything?
#RickandMorty Rick and Morty S05 Episode 5— Martín 👨🏫🎭 ✪ (@Martain236) July 19, 2021
Spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/0NugSNSeDW
Definitely Need to See it Again!
Gonna need to watch that episode again cause it was a good one!#RickAndMorty— Chris Orego (@8bit_Taco) July 19, 2021