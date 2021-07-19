Rick and Morty Fans are Loving All of the Major Franchise Deaths

Rick and Morty fans are loving all of the major pop culture franchise deaths in the newest episode of Season 5! Each episode of the newest season thus far has been dramatically different from one another, so it's always impossible to predict what exactly could be coming next from the series. The fifth episode of the season proves that to be correct once more as while the episode started off as a riff on movies like Adventures in Babysitting and Ferris Bueller's Day Off ended up becoming one where several major franchises were killed off in quick succession.

Starting off the with death of a parody on Marvel's Galactus, "Amortycan Grickfitti" saw Rick's car eventually kill off an entire crew of Transformers (known as "Changeformers in this universe"), and Rick himself kill an entire Hell full of the Cenobites from Hellraiser. Naturally, fans have loved how this was all fun and just par for the course of this wild franchise that dramatically changes from episode to episode.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty's newest episode, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!